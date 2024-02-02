Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish arrested in Tennessee

Posted at 8:02 AM, February 2, 2024
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville/Court TV) — Musician Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee Thursday for drug possession, according to authorities.

This Feb. 1, 2024 booking photo provided by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office shows music star Darius Rucker. (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Rucker, 57, was booked in a Williamson County jail on two counts of simple possession and violation of registration. He was released on bond shortly after.

Rucker’s attorney, Mark Puryear, told USA TODAY his client is “fully cooperating with authorities related to the misdemeanor charges.”

Rucker rose to fame as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish. According to the band’s website, they met while attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia in the late 1980s. Some of their greatest hits include “Let Her Cry,” “Only Wanna Be With You,” and “Hold My Hand.”

Separately, Rucker has released multiple country music albums. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012.

