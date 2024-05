Nearly one year after the May 2023 conviction of Lori Vallow Daybell in the murders of her two children and her husband’s previous wife, Chad Daybell faces a jury himself for his alleged role in these murders. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features testimony from Chad and Lori’s inner circle: David Warick, one of the last people to see JJ Vallow alive.

For more on the case against Chad Daybell, Click Here.