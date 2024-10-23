Daughter of dismembered woman files emergency protective order

Posted at 10:12 PM, October 22, 2024
Scripps News Lexington Scripps News Lexington

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Two days after their mother was allegedly killed and dismembered, the sister of the woman accused in the case filed a petition for a protective order against their brother.

Torilena Fields booking photo

Torilena Fields (Bourbon County Detention Center via Scripps News Lexington)

Torilena Fields is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and multiple other charges in connection with the Oct. 9 death of her mother, Trudy Fields.

Police said that they were called to the home Torilena shared with her mother, Trudy Fields, in Robertson County after someone who was there to work on the property told them Trudy didn’t answer the door, then saw what he thought was her dismembered body lying in the grass near a blood-stained mattress.

Torilena Fields’ sister, Telby Fields, filed the petition for an emergency protection order against their brother, Truitt Fields, on Oct. 11, according to court records.

“My mother was butchered by my sister under his advisement,” Telby Fields wrote in the petition.

The petition alleges that Truitt Fields had threatened the lives of both Trudy and Telby Fields, as well as “the whole family.”

RELATED | Kentucky police: Daughter dismembered mother, cooked body parts

Truitt Fields threatened to kill Telby Fields to “claim his ‘birth right’ as the first born,” the petition alleges.

At the bottom of the petition, Telby Fields wrote “when my body is found… Truitt Fields murdered me.”

The emergency protective order was granted, ordering Truitt Fields to not go near Telby Fields and barring him from their mother’s funeral, according to court records. A hearing in the case is scheduled for later this month.

Scripps News Lexington was unable to reach Truitt Fields for comment.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

More In:

Related Stories

Allen, German and Williams

Delphi Murders: Video Recorded On One of Victim’s Phone Played in Court

Liberty German's phone video recording is played in court. Richard Allen faces 130 years if convicted of killing German and Abigail Williams. More

Sarah Boone in court

Defendant Sarah Boone Takes the Stand in Suitcase Murder Trial

Sarah Boone takes the stand as she faces charges of zipping her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., in a suitcase and leaving him to die. More

Sarah Boone showing suitcase

Sarah Boone Demonstrates to Jury How She Zipped Up the Suitcase

Sarah Boone is asked whether she did anything to help Jorge Torres escape from the predicament that she zipped him up in, responding, 'No.' More

TRENDING

mugshot of Richard Allen
Female mug shot; woman wears green prison garb
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

The Robertson County home of Trudy Fields
Lori Vallow Daybell
Joseph Ables wearing black suit in court

SCRIPPS NEWS