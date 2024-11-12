Kentucky woman pleads not guilty to killing, dismembering mother

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) The attorney for Torilena Fields, the woman charged in connection with the murder of her mother, entered a not guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

Investigators arrested Fields after they say they found the body of her dismembered mother outside the home they shared in Robertson County.

Fields was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 14 on several charges, including the murder of her mother, according to court documents.

The document lists the following charges that Torilena Fields has been indicted on:

murder

abuse of a corpse

tampering with physical evidence

torturing a dog with serious physical injury or death

obstructing governmental operations

The indictment details that Torilena “shot Trudy Fields in the head and stabbed her multiple times” and mutilated her body by “decapitating, dismembering, and eviscerating” it along with “placing her head, hands, feet, and forearms in a pot in the oven and heating them until they were charred.”

RELATED | Daughter of dismembered woman files emergency protective order

According to the indictment, Fields also “intentionally tortured and killed a domestic dog.”

Fields’ bail was set at 1.5 million dollars.

Fields’ next court appearance is set for March 10, 2025 in Robertson County.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.