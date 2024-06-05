Dentist accused of killing wife discussed it with mistress, DA alleges

Posted at 8:12 AM, June 5, 2024
Scripps News Denver Scripps News Denver

AURORA, Colo. (Scripps News Denver) — Court documents reveal “some of the most damning evidence” from prosecutors in the case against a Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes.

Angela Craig, 43, died on March 18, 2023, from lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops. She suffered through several bouts of sickness where doctors could not determine the cause. Her husband, James Craig, was arrested on March 19, 2023, for first-degree murder in connection with her death.

james craig appears in court

FILE – James Craig appears in court. (Scripps News Denver)

James Craig practiced dentistry at Summerbrook Dental Group. He was formally charged with first-degree murder on March 23 and in mid-July, a charge of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence was added. Another charge of tampering with physical evidence was added in May 2024, and prosecutors are now seeking a third charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Craig pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and the first charge of tampering with physical evidence in October 2023. His trial is scheduled for August 8.

Ahead of a motions hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Craig’s defense team filed a motion requesting all charges against their client be dropped because of “outrageous government conduct.”

If the charges are not dropped, defense attorneys would like the judge to exclude evidence from a witness at trial. Prosecutors allege the witness is one of Craig’s mistresses. Prosecutors claim the evidence from that witness is “some of the most damning evidence” in the case against Craig.

Craig’s attorneys argue prosecutors lied to the witness when interviewing her, and that she was coerced into making certain statements. They claim the inclusion of any of that evidence would violate Craig’s due process rights because they are “inherently unreliable.”

In response, prosecutors wrote the defense’s motion is motivated by desperation. The document continues to detail certain voice memos allegedly exchanged by Craig and the witness, which include:

February 2, 2023: Do you know anyone who can help me with my problem down here? I can pay handsomely. I want to be with you.

February 3, 2023: Hitting up a homeless person actually sounds like the only choice right now. I made $66,000 in January and I want desperately to share that with you and help you. I feel so trapped.

February 15, 2023: I’m looking forward to Thursday night so much! Maybe we can come up with a solution. I love how resourceful you are. I want to bless your life.

Prosecutors claim the witness interviewed with investigators voluntarily and assert that the defendant is trying to exclude “relevant, voluntary, reliable, and admissible evidence.” They are requesting the judge deny the defense’s motion without a hearing.

Craig’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 5 at 2:30 p.m. His trial remains slated for August.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Denver, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Kouri Richins appears in court during a pretrial hearing.

Kouri Richins gets new attorneys for ‘indigent defense’

New attorneys were appointed to represent Kouri Richins, one day after her recorded statements from jail were released. More

Zoom screen shows judge and attorneys

New Attorneys Appointed for Kouri Richins at Hearing

A clue to the departure of Kouri Richins' previous attorneys may have been a mention of an "indigent defense system." More

A check given to the alleged hitman reads, 'Kickstarter Good Luck!!' Jared Bridegan was shot and killed in what prosecutors said was a murder-for-hire plot. His ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, her husband and another man were charged.

Microsoft Exec Murder: Check Given to Hitman Reads ‘Good Luck!!’

A check given to the alleged hitman reads, 'Kickstarter Good Luck!!' Jared Bridegan was shot and killed in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. More

TRENDING

Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison.
A lawyer sits next to a defendant with her head down on a table
Newly released videos of Stephan Sterns and Jenn Soto are offering new insight into the first minutes of the search for Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old girl found dead in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.
A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

LATEST NEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison.
A lawyer sits next to a defendant with her head down on a table
Amanda Knox arrives to court

SCRIPPS NEWS