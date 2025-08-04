Diddy’s ex-girlfriend makes urgent plea for his freedom before sentencing

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs included a letter from his former girlfriend, Virginia Huynh, in their latest appeal for bond pending Combs’ October 3 sentencing. Huynh was identified in a superseding indictment as alleged victim 3 but did not end up testifying in Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

On August 3, 2025, Combs made a push for release on bond as he awaits sentencing. His defense team argued that Combs is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk, highlighting his significant transformation and positive behavior during his time in confinement.

Huynh, identified as Victim 3 in the case, wrote a heartfelt letter to the court, expressing her belief in Combs’ personal growth. She reflected on their years together and noted that he’s been dedicated to becoming a better father and person. Huynh assured the court that Combs poses no threat to anyone and deserves the opportunity to be home with his family during this challenging time. A portion of Huynh’s letter of support reads:

“Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future. Over the years that followed he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused. By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior. To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”

In the defense team’s latest request for bond, they emphasized that, while at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), Combs has stayed out of trouble, avoiding any fights or violent incidents that are often prevalent in such settings. For the past 11 months, he’s shown a commitment to self-improvement, focusing on sobriety and engaging in therapy. His defense team points out that these changes reflect a man who is dedicated to turning his life around.

The defense also argues that Combs is unlikely to flee, noting that he’s a devoted father to seven children. They maintain that their client is focused on returning to his family and fulfilling his responsibilities.

