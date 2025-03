Testimony, photos, police reports, and diary entries were all used as evidence of domestic violence in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial, but the jury still found O.J. not guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. A friend of O.J. and Nicole, Ron Shipp and Denise Brown, Nicole’s sister, also share their account of O.J. and Nicole’s relationship.

