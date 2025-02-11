Donna Adelson back in court, judge agrees to hear bond request Feb. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Court TV) — On the heels of yesterday’s shocking announcement that Donna Adelson has been placed in protective custody for her own safety, the Florida matriarch appeared in court today to address several other matters.

Adelson faces first-degree murder and other charges for her alleged role in the 2014 killing of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. At today’s hearing, she appeared via Zoom as her defense attorneys informed Judge Steven Everett that they need to depose several witnesses prior to trial. That list includes Adelson’s estranged son, Rob Adelson, an FBI agent, and a TPD officer.

Defense attorneys Jackie Fulford and Josh Zelman also notified the judge that they will be filing several motions to suppress evidence in the coming days, and that they will file multiple motions in limine prior to trial.

Markel, a Florida State University law professor, was gunned down by hitmen in his Tallahassee garage. The victim was the ex-husband of Adelson’s daughter, Wendi Adelson.

Donna and her son, Charlie Adelson, allegedly masterminded a plot to have Markel killed. The shooters are already in prison, as is Katherine Magbanua, the woman who acted as a liason between the Adelsons and the hitmen. Charlie was tried and sentenced to life without parole late last year. Donna was apprehended on November 13, 2023, one week after Charlie’s conviction, while attempting to travel to Vietnam on a one-way ticket.

In addition, Judge Everett has granted Donna’s request for a bond hearing. Last Friday, Donna’s attorneys filed a motion based on allegations that the 75-year-old defendant has been subjected to physical abuse, sexual abuse, and extortion while housed at the Leon County Jail. The defense also argues that their client needs medical attention that she cannot get at the jail. The judge will address that request on Feb. 26.

Donna is also seeking a separate hearing to address the defense’s request to remove a Nov. 2023 jailhouse phone call from evidence. During the call, Donna spoke to an incarcerated Charlie about fleeing the country or possibly ending her life.

Judge Everett also made it clear at today’s hearing that he will not extend any deadlines that have been imposed. May 16 will be the final day to hear any pretrial motions, and trial is on track to commence June 3.