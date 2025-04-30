Donna Adelson’s defense team asks for another trial delay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Court TV) – Donna Adelson‘s defense team appeared in court today to ask a Tallahassee judge to delay her upcoming trial.

Adelson, 74, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation in relation to the 2014 death of her ex-son-in-law, Dan Markel. She has pleaded not guilty.

Adelson, who appeared at today’s hearing via Zoom, is currently scheduled to go on trial beginning June 3.

The defense is seeking a continuance because they say they need more time to review new discovery they’ve obtained in the form of wiretaps and over 80,000 e-mails. They also told Judge Stephen Everett that they’re waiting on discovery they’re entitled to under the rules of governing jailhouse informants that they have not yet received. This includes whether anyone has been given favorable treatment in exchange for testimony, as well as statements the prosecution wishes to elicit.

Markel, an FSU law professor, was gunned down in his garage in what was eventually revealed to have been a murder-for-hire plot. Adelson’s son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted of hiring two hitmen to carry out the killing.

Charlie is currently serving life without parole, as is one of the hitmen. The other hitman took a plea deal. An ex-girlfriend of Charlie’s who served as the liaison between the Adelsons and the hitmen is also serving life without parole. Donna was arrested one week after Charlie’s Nov. 2023 conviction.

Donna allegedly wanted Markel dead because he was in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Wendi Adelson, Donna’s daughter, over the couple’s two preschool-aged sons. When Wendi’s petition to be allowed to relocate to the Miami area was denied by the court, Donna reportedly became fixated on having her grandsons near her at any cost.

Judge Everett did not announce at today’s hearing whether he will grant the defense’s request for a continuance. The exact reasons why the defense is seeking a delay are unclear, as the defense’s motion was filed under seal.

The judge also announced today that May 16 will be the deadline for filing motions. He also stated that prosecutors have until Friday of this week to hand over to the defense all discovery related to the informants.

Earlier this month, a defense motion to have Judge Everett step down from the case was denied. A previous defense request for a change in venue is still under consideration. All three of this month’s defense motions were filed under seal, so details have not yet been released to the public.

Prosecutors announced their objection to any further delays, and said they’re prepared to commence trial on June 3.