Donna Adelson’s attorney responds to rumors of plea deal offer

Posted at 10:57 AM, August 6, 2025
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Court TV) — Donna Adelson’s attorney is denying reports that she turned down a plea deal that would have given her time served in exchange for testimony against her daughter, Wendi Adelson, in the Dan Markel murder case.

Donna Adelson appears in court for a final pretrial hearing ahead of her murder trial. (Court TV)

Tim Jansen, a Tallahassee defense attorney not directly involved in the case, claimed on the “Surviving the Survivor” podcast that Donna was offered the deal but rejected it.

“[She] was offered a plea deal of time served if she gave up Wendi, and she turned it down,” Jansen said on the podcast.

When contacted for comment, Donna Adelson’s attorney disputed Jansen’s claim, stating that “no firm offer was conveyed” to his client.

Donna is charged with masterminding the murder-for-hire plot that led to Markel’s death in 2014. Four people have already been convicted of murder, including Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson. Wendi, who had divorced Markel and was embroiled in a contentious custody battle for their two sons, has not been charged in the case, but was called to testify against her brother.

When asked if Donna rejected the offer because she believed her daughter was innocent or simply out of maternal loyalty, Jansen said he didn’t have that information.

Prosecutors have not confirmed the existence of any plea offer, which is standard practice as they typically don’t discuss plea negotiations publicly.

Donna Adelson’s murder trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Aug. 19.

