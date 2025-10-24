Dustin Duren details PTSD, custody fears in murder trial testimony

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire Marine veteran took the stand in his own defense on Friday, describing his military service, PTSD diagnosis and escalating custody disputes with the mother of his children before he fatally shot her in February.

Dustin Duren, 38, testified for hours about his relationship with Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, whom he is accused of murdering on Feb. 29, 2024. Duren faces charges of second-degree murder, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in Naffziger’s death.

The defendant detailed his military background, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and his subsequent diagnosis of service-connected PTSD. He described struggling with the condition after leaving the Marines, including periods of depression and difficulty maintaining employment.

Duren testified about meeting Naffziger in 2019 and their relationship that produced two daughters, Elowyn and Vaelyn. He described initial happiness that deteriorated as custody disputes intensified, particularly after their separation.

The defendant recounted multiple incidents where he claimed Naffziger threatened to take their children away from him permanently. He said he feared that she would disappear with the girls, describing previous occasions when she had taken one of their daughters without his knowledge.

During his testimony, Duren became emotional when discussing his love for his children and his concerns about losing them. He described feeling helpless when Naffziger would make threats about custody and his ability to see his daughters.

The defense has argued that Duren acted in self-defense, claiming he believed Naffziger was attempting to kidnap their children when the shooting occurred. His attorney has portrayed the case as involving a father’s desperate attempt to protect his daughters from what he perceived as an imminent threat.

Prosecutors have painted a different picture, describing the case as one of anger and control. They argue that Duren deliberately shot Naffziger after she refused to leave his apartment, then fled with both children before being arrested hours later following an Amber Alert.

The shooting occurred at Duren’s Berlin apartment. Police found Naffziger’s body with a single gunshot wound to the head. An Amber Alert was issued the following day for the couple’s two young daughters, who were found unharmed with Duren at an Applebee’s parking lot approximately 170 miles away.

Duren will return to the stand to continue testifying on Monday, Oct. 27.

