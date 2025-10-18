v2v donna adelson

NH v. Dustin Duren: Amber Alert Murder Trial

Posted at 8:00 AM, October 18, 2025
MANCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man is standing trial on charges he murdered the mother of his children, but his defense attorney says he acted in self-defense.

Dustin Duren booking photo

Dustin Duren is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Caitlyn Naffziger. (Hillsborough County Dept. of Corrections)

Dustin Duren, 38, is charged with second-degree murder, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, who was shot to death on Feb. 29, 2024.

Police issued an Amber Alert on March 1 for the couple’s children after Naffziger was found dead in an apartment near Berlin, My Keene Now reported. The two girls were found unharmed with Duren after his car was spotted in an Applebee’s parking lot approximately 170 miles away.

In filings reviewed by Court TV, Duren’s defense said it plans to argue he acted in self-defense when he shot Naffziger because she was trying to kidnap their children.

An audio recording of a conversation between dispatchers and officers from the day the Amber Alert was issued revealed that Duren is a Marine veteran who suffers from PTSD, according to WBZ.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, Oct. 20.

