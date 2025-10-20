Defense: Duren Was 'Reacting to a Threat Towards His Beloved Daughter'

- Watch Live
Dustin Duren's attorney presents the defense's opening statement, saying Duren, a Marine, was 'reacting to a threat towards his beloved daughter.' Duren is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Caitlyn Naffziger. (10/20/25) MORE
