Born Again Killer

State: Dustin Duren Has 'Tried To Blame Caitlyn Naffziger for Her Death'

The prosecution presents their closing argument saying defendant Dustin Duren has 'tried to blame Caitlyn Naffziger for her death.' Duren is standing trial on charges he murdered Naffziger, the mother of his children. (10/28/25) MORE

Kidnapping, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Dustin Duren verdict

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Dustin Duren prosecution CA

State: Dustin Duren Has 'Tried To Blame Caitlyn Naffziger for Her Death'

Dustin Duren's defense attorney

Defense: Father Dustin Duren's 'Unyielding Love' Led to Deadly Shooting

Dustin Duren

Amber Alert Murder: 'You Knew That You Had Done That... Killed Caitlyn'

Defendant Dustin Duren faces cross-examination

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Faces Cross-Examination

Defendant Dustin Duren re-takes the stand

Dustin Duren Says Mother of His Children Was 'Holding My Daughter Hostage'

Dustin Duren takes stand

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Takes Stand

Kada Scott missing poster

Report: Kada Scott Died From Gunshot Wound

Detective Michael McLaughlin

Detective Details Taking Defendant Dustin Duren Into Custody

Kada Scott

Missing Woman Kada Scott's Remains Found

Dustin Duren's attorney

Defense: Duren Was 'Reacting to a Threat Towards His Beloved Daughter'

Amber Alert Murder Trial

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Man Accused of Murdering Mother of His Children

MORE VIDEOS