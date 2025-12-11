Dustin Duren faces sentencing in wife’s murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man faces sentencing after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife.

In October, Dustin Duren was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, who was shot to death on Feb. 29, 2024.

Defendant Dustin Duren faces cross-examination

Defendant Dustin Duren faces a tense cross-examination in his murder trial, where he is charged with the murder of Caitlyn Naffziger, the mother of his children, but Duren said he acted in self-defense. (Court TV)

Police issued an Amber Alert for the couple’s children after Naffziger was found dead in an apartment near Berlin, testimony revealed. The two girls were found unharmed with Duren after his car was spotted in an Applebee’s parking lot approximately 170 miles away.

Duren testified he acted in self-defense when he shot Naffziger because she was trying to kidnap their children. Duren also testified he’s a Marine veteran who suffers from PTSD.

