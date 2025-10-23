Detective Details Taking Defendant Dustin Duren Into Custody

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Det. Michael McLaughlin details taking Dustin Duren into custody. Duren is accused of murdering the mother of his children, but his defense attorney says he shot Caitlyn Naffziger because she was trying to kidnap their children. (10/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?