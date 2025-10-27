Dustin Duren Says Mother of His Children Was 'Holding My Daughter Hostage'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Dustin Duren re-takes the stand in his own defense, saying that Caitlyn Naffziger 'was holding my daughter, Elowyn, hostage.' Duren said he tried to grab Elowyn, but Naffziger squeezed the child, and said he fired at Naffziger’s head. (10/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?