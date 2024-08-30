‘DWTS’ pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested on allegations of domestic violence

Posted at 10:35 AM, August 30, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Thursday on allegations of domestic violence in Napa County, California, according to jail records reviewed by Court TV.

man and woman appear on red carpet

Nikki Bella, left, and Artem Chigvintsev arrive at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Chigvintsev, 42, was booked into the Napa County Jail on a felony charge of Corporal Injury to Spouse. He was released approximately four hours later on a $25,000 bail.

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE and “Total Divas” star Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella. The couple tied the knot in 2022. Garcia is also known for her reality show “Total Bellas,” in which she starred with her twin sister, Brie Bella.

Chigvintsev’s arrest came two days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, which they marked in an Instagram post. The couple reportedly met in 2017 when they were paired together on “Dancing with the Stars.” They share one child together.

It’s unclear if Garcia was involved in the incident. TMZ, who first reported Chigvintsev’s arrest, says the alleged victim has asked for confidentiality.

On Thursday, a public relations and media officer for the Napa County DA’s office told CNN that charges haven’t been filed against Chigvintsev because the case has not yet been forwarded to the DA for review.

More In:

Related Stories

Young, blonde male witness on the stand wears a navy blue polo shirt

Mother Texted Son: ‘I’m scared for my life…he tried to strangle me’

Victim Jessica Goodrich's son, Rick Goodrich, became emotional as he detailed how his mother lived in fear of Jason Palmer. More

Sean Combs

Diddy wants lawsuit tossed, says it’s full of ‘blatant falsehoods’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit from a music producer who accused the music mogul of sexual abuse. More

mans mugshot

Police: 3 killed in house fire were also shot, victim’s husband wanted

Jason Birman is wanted in connection with the deaths of three people who died in a house fire after they were shot in rural Washington... More

TRENDING

Rober Telles learns his fate
Kouri Richins in court.
woman anchor in pink jacket
one teenage girl and 3 young men and a man reporter

LATEST NEWS

man and woman appear on red carpet
Adnan Syed walks with his mother.
Victor Malavet, center, stands with his lawyers

SCRIPPS NEWS