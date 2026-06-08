Jailed Daisy Link attacked pediatrician accused of killing her child: DA

MIAMI (Court TV) — A woman awaiting a new trial on charges she killed her partner is facing a slew of new charges after allegedly attacking other inmates while behind bars.

Daisy Link, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Pedro Jimenez. Link never denied shooting Jimenez, but had argued at her trial that she was acting in self-defense when she pulled the trigger.

While her successful appeal of that conviction played out in court, Link was charged in three separate alleged assaults on fellow inmates behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) in Miami.

In court on Monday, Link’s attorneys and prosecutors asked for all three battery charges to be tried together; Judge Lody Jean agreed and set a trial date of Aug. 31 for all three cases.

The first alleged battery occurred on Oct. 13, 2024, when inmate Jamillah Ramos was talking to other inmates in the TGK dayroom. Witnesses said they saw Link approach the victim and strike her with a closed fist multiple times. The victim fought back, and a second inmate, Shirlys Vega, is accused of then joining in the fight to attack the victim as well. Three inmates tried to intervene unsuccessfully. When officers pulled the women apart, Link was bleeding from her face; all inmates involved refused to be seen by medical staff.

The next incident was alleged to have occurred in the victim’s cell. Documents say that the alleged victim told officers that “she was alone in her cell when defendant Link entered it and punched [her] in the face and head at least fifteen times. Victim added that there was no word exchange between them, and she does not know the reason for the attack.” New documents filed by prosecutors have identified the alleged victim as Neha Gupta, whose case has appeared on Court TV. Gupta, a pediatrician from Oklahoma, is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter and staging the scene to look like a drowning.

The third incident allegedly happened in a common area when Link was arguing with an inmate named Eileen Andino, who faces petit theft charges, according to court records. Investigators say surveillance video from inside TGK shows Link rush the victim and punch her “numerous times in the head, face and pulled her by the hair.” Both women were treated and released by the jail medical staff with no visible injuries.

Link has pleaded not guilty in each of the battery cases. At Monday’s hearing, Jean ordered that Link’s retrial on murder charges be tracked alongside the battery cases, but no trial date was set in that case. In court on Monday, the attorneys said discovery was ongoing.