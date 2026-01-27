Daisy Link faces new assault charges as she fights for new trial

Posted at 1:50 PM, January 27, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

MIAMI (Court TV) — A Florida woman fighting to have her murder conviction overturned is now facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking a fellow inmate in prison.

Daisy Link testifies

Daisy Link testifies in her murder trial on Oct. 15, 2025. (Court TV)

Daisy Link, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her partner, Pedro Jimenez. A judge is currently weighing Link’s request for a new trial as she continues to insist that she shot Jimenez in self-defense.

In a criminal complaint reviewed by Court TV, investigators say that Link attacked an inmate who had been alone in their cell, unprovoked, on Monday, Jan. 26. The victim reported that Link punched her in the face and head at least 15 times. The victim said the two did not exchange any words and denied knowing the reason for the alleged attack.

Two other inmates listed as witnesses told corrections officers that they saw Link inside the cell with the victim but denied seeing any violence.

The victim sustained a minor injury to her upper lip and a minor scratch to her nose. The report notes that surveillance video of the alleged incident is not available.

Link was appointed a public defender on the new charges at her first appearance on Tuesday, according to court records.

The judge is expected to rule on Link’s motion for a new trial on Feb. 6.

Daisy Link appears in court during her trial

