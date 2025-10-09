FL v. Daisy Link: ‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial

MIAMI (Court TV) — A Florida woman is standing trial on charges she murdered her boyfriend, but she says she was acting in self-defense when she took his life.

Daisy Link is charged with the second-degree murder of Pedro Jimenez, who was shot to death on June 25, 2022. In court documents, officers described the relationship between Link and Jimenez as one “marred by long-term physical abuse and domestic violence.”

Investigators point to a pattern of violence in the relationship, citing a 911 call five days before the deadly shooting, where Link was accused of attacking Jimenez with a skateboard while he was inside his vehicle, trying to flee. Text messages sent between the defendant and victim reveal Jimenez accusing her of violence, including an incident where he said he was pistol-whipped in front of her children.

Prosecutors say that when Link initially spoke to police after Jimenez was shot, she admitted to being the aggressor in the argument and said that she “shot to merely scare the victim.”

Link became pregnant by another inmate after her arrest for murder, though the jury is not expected to hear those details, WPLG reported.

DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 2 – 10/9/25

Crime scene tech Ineirys Zapata testified to crime scene photos she took. The photos showed a trail of blood that went along a walkway and into the alleyway. A firearm was located in a tree in front of Link’s home.

Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Z. Fernandez testified to surveillance video captured by a neighbor, Robert Cisneros. While in police custody, one month’s worth of footage was deleted from the device and could not be retrieved. WATCH: ‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Sgt. Questioned About Missing Video

Robert Cisneros, Link’s neighbor, testified that he gave detectives a video recorded by his surveillance system. He described what the video shows: the victim running, stumbling and falling, and the defendant approaching him. She appeared “emotionally distraught,” Cisneros testified. WATCH: Neighbor: Victim Pedro Jimenez Was ‘Running, Stumbling And Falling’ On Video

WATCH: ‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder: Deputy Details Finding Alleged Murder Weapon

DAY 1 – 10/8/25