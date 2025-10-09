FL v. Daisy Link: ‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial

MIAMI (Court TV) — A Florida woman is standing trial on charges she murdered her boyfriend, but she says she was acting in self-defense when she took his life.

Daisy Link appears in court on the second day of her murder trial, Oct. 9, 2025. (Court TV)

Daisy Link is charged with the second-degree murder of Pedro Jimenez, who was shot to death on June 25, 2022. In court documents, officers described the relationship between Link and Jimenez as one “marred by long-term physical abuse and domestic violence.”

Investigators point to a pattern of violence in the relationship, citing a 911 call five days before the deadly shooting, where Link was accused of attacking Jimenez with a skateboard while he was inside his vehicle, trying to flee. Text messages sent between the defendant and victim reveal Jimenez accusing her of violence, including an incident where he said he was pistol-whipped in front of her children.

Prosecutors say that when Link initially spoke to police after Jimenez was shot, she admitted to being the aggressor in the argument and said that she “shot to merely scare the victim.”

Link became pregnant by another inmate after her arrest for murder, though the jury is not expected to hear those details, WPLG reported.

DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 2 – 10/9/25

DAY 1 – 10/8/25

  • In their opening statement, prosecutors presented audio recordings and bodyworn camera footage from police that they say contradict Link’s account of what happened, WFOR reported.
    • Link could be seen crying and covering her ears and hiding her face as jurors watched the videos.
  • Antonio Tomas, Link’s defense attorney, told the jury in his opening statement that Link had been trying to leave the relationship, but the victim was “out of control, unhinged and dangerous,” WTVJ reported.
    • Link claims the victim pistol-whipped her during a violent argument days before the murder.

