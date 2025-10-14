Daisy Link's Mom, Sister Questioned Over Alleged Sequestration Violations

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defendant Daisy Link's mother, Josefina Perez, and sister, Crystal Barreto, address allegations they were breaking the rules of witness sequestration by supposedly watching the trial on YouTube. (10/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?