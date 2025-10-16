State: Daisy Link 'Mocked and Belittled' Pedro Jimenez After Shooting Him

- Watch Live
Prosecutor Alex Bergida presents the State's closing argument in Daisy Link's trial, saying Link 'mocked and belittled' victim Pedro Jimenez after shooting him. Link says she was acting in self-defense when she shot Jimenez. (10/16/25) MORE
