Blue Court TV banner

Daisy Link granted new murder trial after prosecution’s error

Posted at 2:48 PM, February 6, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

MIAMI (Court TV) — A woman convicted of second-degree murder has been granted a new trial after a judge found that a major mistake by prosecutors during closing arguments prevented her from getting a fair trial.

Daisy Link testifies

Daisy Link testifies in her murder trial on Oct. 15, 2025. (Court TV)

Daisy Link was convicted in Oct. 2025 of murdering her partner, Pedro Jimenez. Link never denied shooting Jimenez, but took the stand in her own defense to tell the jury that she was acting in self-defense when she pulled the trigger.

On Oct. 16, when Alex Bergida delivered the State’s closing argument, he showed the jury a PowerPoint presentation containing four photographs that the prosecution intended to use during the trial. But those photos had never been introduced as evidence.

Bergida used those photos in his closing argument to discredit Link’s mother, who had testified for the defense about the couple’s volatile relationship. The State conceded its improper conduct and apologized for the mistake after the case was submitted to the jury, and the defense was permitted to make an additional one-minute argument to the jury to “cure the error.”

exterior photo of house

Exterior photo of Daisy Link’s house was improperly shown to the jury in her first murder trial. (Eleventh Judicial Circuit for Miami-Dade, Florida)

Judge Lody Jean ruled that the attempt to fix the issue was insufficient in her ruling ordering Link a new trial. “While the State’s contemporaneous apology and admission of error in using photographs not admitted into evidence is commendable, the damage had already been done. Not only was un-admitted evidence presented to the jury, but it was also coupled with argument used directly to discredit Defendant’s self-defense claims and a key witness in the case — the Defendant’s mother.”

No date has been set for her new trial.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Defendant Daisy Link cross-examination

Daisy Link faces new assault charges as she fights for new trial

Daisy Link is facing new charges while behind bars after allegedly punching a fellow inmate repeatedly in an unprovoked attack. More

A. Antonio Tomas presents the defense's closing argument
play button

Daisy Link’s Defense: Police Lost ‘Month’s Worth of Footage’

A. Antonio Tomas presents the defense's closings, saying a 'month's worth of footage is gone' the police 'lost it, the police destroyed it.' More

Daisy Link verdict
play button

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

The jury reaches a verdict in Daisy Link's trial. Link is charged with the murder of Pedro Jimenez, but she says she acted in self-defense. More

TOP STORIES

Daisy Link testifies