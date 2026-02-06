Daisy Link granted new murder trial after prosecution’s error

MIAMI (Court TV) — A woman convicted of second-degree murder has been granted a new trial after a judge found that a major mistake by prosecutors during closing arguments prevented her from getting a fair trial.

Daisy Link was convicted in Oct. 2025 of murdering her partner, Pedro Jimenez. Link never denied shooting Jimenez, but took the stand in her own defense to tell the jury that she was acting in self-defense when she pulled the trigger.

On Oct. 16, when Alex Bergida delivered the State’s closing argument, he showed the jury a PowerPoint presentation containing four photographs that the prosecution intended to use during the trial. But those photos had never been introduced as evidence.

Bergida used those photos in his closing argument to discredit Link’s mother, who had testified for the defense about the couple’s volatile relationship. The State conceded its improper conduct and apologized for the mistake after the case was submitted to the jury, and the defense was permitted to make an additional one-minute argument to the jury to “cure the error.”

Judge Lody Jean ruled that the attempt to fix the issue was insufficient in her ruling ordering Link a new trial. “While the State’s contemporaneous apology and admission of error in using photographs not admitted into evidence is commendable, the damage had already been done. Not only was un-admitted evidence presented to the jury, but it was also coupled with argument used directly to discredit Defendant’s self-defense claims and a key witness in the case — the Defendant’s mother.”

No date has been set for her new trial.