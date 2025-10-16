v2v donna adelson

Daisy Link's Defense: Police Lost 'Month's Worth of Footage'

A. Antonio Tomas presents the defense's closing argument, saying a 'month's worth of footage is gone' saying the police 'lost it, the police destroyed it.' Link is accused of murdering Pedro Jimenez, but she says she acted in self-defense. (10/16/25) MORE

