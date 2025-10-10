Jury Sees Bodycam of Moments After Daisy Link Shot Pedro Jimenez

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Jurors watched bodycam video of the moments after Daisy Link shot her husband, Pedro Jimenez in the leg. The wound ended up killing him. Link later admitted shooting Jimenez but insisted it was self-defense after years of abuse. (10/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?