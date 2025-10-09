'Toxic Relationship' Murder: Deputy Details Finding Alleged Murder Weapon

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Deputy Victor Gil, a K9 handler details how he and his K9 found the alleged murder weapon in Daisy Link's murder trial, who's charged with the second-degree murder of Pedro Jimenez, but she says she acted in self-defense. (10/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?