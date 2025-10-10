v2v burn pile murder

Medical Examiner Says Victim's Wounds Were Consistent With 'Running Away'

Medical Examiner, Dr. Benjamin Mathis, who performed the autopsy on victim Pedro Jimenez, takes the stand. Mathis said Jimenez had gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left foot, which were consistent with the victim 'running away.' (10/10/25) MORE

