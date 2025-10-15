Defendant Daisy Link Admits to Lying to Police After Shooting Pedro Jimenez

Defendant Daisy Link admits to lying to police after shooting Pedro Jimenez, the father of her two children, under cross-examination. Link is standing trial on charges she murdered Jimenez, but she says she was acting in self-defense. (10/15/25) MORE

Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

Pedro Jimenez Jr., takes stand

Defendant and Victim's Son: 'I Asked Him To Stop Hitting My Mom'

Defendant Daisy Link cross-examination

Defendant Daisy Link Admits to Lying to Police After Shooting Pedro Jimenez

Defendant Daisy Link's mother, Josefina Perez

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Defendant's Mother Takes Stand

Crystal Barreto, defendant Daisy Link's sister

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Defendant's Sister Takes Stand

Jurors watched bodycam video of the moments after Daisy Link shot her husband, Pedro Jimenez in the leg.

Jury Sees Bodycam of Moments After Daisy Link Shot Pedro Jimenez

Judge Lody Jean admonishes defendant Daisy Link

Judge Admonishes Defendant Daisy Link for Making Facial Expressions

Medical Examiner, Dr. Benjamin Mathis

Medical Examiner Says Victim's Wounds Were Consistent With 'Running Away'

Deputy Victor Gil, a K9 handler

'Toxic Relationship' Murder: Deputy Details Finding Alleged Murder Weapon

Robert Cisneros

Neighbor: Victim Pedro Jimenez was 'Running, Stumbling and Falling' on Video

Sgt. Z. Fernandez

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Sgt. Questioned About Missing Video

Griffeth mug shots

Children Under the Bed Case: Family Members Back in Court

Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson sentenced

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson Sentenced for Crystal Rogers’ Murder

MORE VIDEOS