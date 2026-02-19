Edrick Faust sentenced for cold case murder of UGA student Tara Baker

ATHENS, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 45 years in prison for the cold case murder and rape of University of Georgia law student Tara Baker, who was killed on Jan. 19, 2001.

Edrick Faust was convicted of all charges in Baker’s death; the victim was sexually assaulted, stabbed, strangled and left on the floor of her bedroom just hours before her 24th birthday. Faust was also convicted of setting fire to the scene in an attempt to destroy evidence.

One by one, four members of the Baker family delivered heart-crushing victim impact statements 25 years in the making.

“There are no words to fully express what this monster did to my daughter,” Tara’s mother, Virginia Baker, said in a victim impact statement read to the court by her son-in-law. “January 19, 2001, was a collision of pure good and incomprehensible evil.”

Prosecutors urged Judge Lisa Lott to sentence Faust to the maximum possible: two life sentences, to be served concurrently, plus 45 years, to be served concurrently to both life sentences.

The defense urged the judge to use her discretion to sentence Faust to the statutory minimums. While that still would require a life sentence, the minimum standard would have the sentences served concurrently and afford an opportunity for parole.

Several of Faust’s cousins attended the sentencing hearing and spoke on his behalf. “We believe he is an innocent man and has been wrongly convicted,” one cousin, Shonda Smith, told the Court.” He’s more than what was presented in this courtroom.”

Faust’s defense attorney, Ahmad Crews, addressed the court as an “advocate” for his client, urging the judge to consider what he described as unique circumstances in the case. Crews argued that Faust did not have the opportunity to explain the DNA evidence or present a consent defense to the jury, even though Faust decided not to testify at trial. Crews also cited racial tensions surrounding the case in asking for leniency.

Ultimately, Judge Lott sentenced Faust to two consecutive life sentences plus 45 years in prison, finding that rehabilitation was not appropriate in the case. Faust received life in prison for felony murder and a second life sentence for rape. He was also sentenced to 30 years for aggravated assault, to be served consecutively to the life terms; 20 years for burglary; 20 years for arson; and five years for possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, with certain terms ordered to run consecutively.