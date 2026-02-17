Tara Baker Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After more than 11 hours of deliberations, the jury returns with a verdict in Edrick Faust's trial, where Faust is facing life in prison if convicted in the cold case murder of University of Georgia law student Tara Louise Baker. (2/17/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?