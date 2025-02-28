Ellen Gilland faces sentencing in death of terminally ill husband

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Court TV) – A Florida woman is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to shooting her terminally ill husband as he lay in a hospital bed.

Ellen Gilland, 76, was charged with assisting self-murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. In December, Gilland pleaded no contest to charges of manslaughter with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a plea agreement.

In exchange, prosecutors waived sentencing guidelines—including a three-year minimum for one charge—and agreed to a 10-year cap on her prison sentence. Her sentence will be determined at a hearing on Friday.

Ellen was accused of fatally shooting Jerry Gilland in January 2023, then barricading herself in his hospital room for four hours before surrendering, reported The Associated Press. Ellen reportedly told officers that Jerry had been sick for a while and they planned the shooting together.

Testimony about Jerry’s medical and mental condition is expected at Friday’s sentencing hearing. Family members are also expected to testify at the hearing.