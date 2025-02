Sgt. to Ellen Gilland: 'I'm Glad I Didn't Kill You, Glad You Didn't Kill Me'

Sgt. James Maher takes the stand saying, 'I can't tell you why I didn't shoot. I've thought about it. I'm glad I didn't kill you. I'm glad you didn't kill me,' when asked why he didn't shoot Ellen Gilland. (2/28/25) MORE