Ex-Hollywood producer sentenced for murder of two women, sex crimes

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A Hollywood producer convicted in the deaths of two women has been sentenced to 146 years to life in prison, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

In February, a jury convicted David Pearce of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The women died of drug overdoses after their bodies were left outside separate hospitals in November 2021. Pearce was also found guilty of three counts of rape and other sexual offenses involving other victims.

The jury was hung on charges against co-defendant Brandt Osborn, an actor who was arrested on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Brandt is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and is awaiting retrial.

MORE | CA v. David Pearce & Brandt Osborn: Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial

At trial, prosecutors argued Pearce and Osborn met the women at a party, and they all went back to Pearce’s apartment, where they continued to take illegal drugs. Digital evidence appeared to show the men carrying Giles and Cabrales from the apartment to Pearce’s Toyota Prius in separate trips before dumping the women at two separate hospitals.

Giles died shortly after she was left at the hospital. Cabrales, who remained in a coma, died days later. Prosecutors said both women had fentanyl in their systems.

Pearce’s defense claimed the women died from their own supply, and not at their client’s hands. Osborn’s defense claimed he was asleep when the women ingested the fatal drugs.