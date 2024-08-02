Ex-Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts accused of raping minor

DeRIDDER, La. (Court TV/Scripps News Lafayette) – A former mayor in Louisiana who abruptly resigned last week has been charged with rape.

Misty Roberts, 42, was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on Aug. 1. Roberts faces charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Records show she posted $75,000 bond and was released within about an hour.

On July 26, the Louisiana State Police opened an investigation into Roberts for allegations of sexual relations with a juvenile, according to a press release. The following day, Roberts turned in her resignation letter to the DeRiddler City Council, reports Scripps News Lafayette.

Detectives conducted interviews with two juveniles, one of whom was an alleged victim. Both juveniles confirmed that Roberts had sexual intercourse with the victim while she was the Mayor of DeRidder, troopers allege.

The case remains under investigation.