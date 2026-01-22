Sherrone Moore’s lawyer seeks to have the charges dismissed

Posted at 2:24 PM, January 22, 2026
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore said Thursday she’s seeking to have home invasion and other charges against him dismissed.

Authorities say Moore entered a woman’s apartment on Dec. 10 and blamed her for him losing his job that day, then grabbed butter knives and kitchen scissors and threatened to kill himself.

Sherrone Moore, center, appears in the courtroom

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, center, appears in the courtroom, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Moore was fired for having a personal relationship with the woman — who was a football staff member — and for lying during the investigation, the university’s athletic director said in the dismissal letter.

In court Thursday, defense attorney Ellen Michaels said she had filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant against Moore. She later told reporters that he was arrested based on “misleading statements” and that without them, “there would be no probable cause for these charges.”

Michaels didn’t elaborate on the disputed statements and directed reporters to a court filing that wasn’t immediately available.

Moore, 39, faces three charges, including felony home invasion and stalking. He has pleaded not guilty and must wear a tracking device while free on bond.

When the charges were filed, Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski quoted Moore as telling the woman, “My blood is on your hands.”

Michaels spoke outside the courthouse after a status conference. Moore stood nearby, but declined to comment. Judge Cedric Simpson set another hearing for Feb. 17.

Moore arrived at the courthouse with his wife, Kelli and waited in an adjacent courtroom for his case to be called. More than 20 members of the news media were on hand for the hearing.

Moore coached the Wolverines for two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who won a national championship before quitting to become coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Kyle Whittingham, who coached Utah for two decades, is the new Michigan coach.

