Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware pleads guilty to girlfriend’s murder

Posted at 10:18 AM, May 9, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Associated Press Associated Press

HOUSTON (Court TV/AP) — Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend.

Kevin Ware booking photo

This June 2021 booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows former NFL player Kevin Ware. (Montgomery County Jail)

Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December. Ware was charged in July 2022. At the time of the indictment, he was already in jail on unrelated drug and gun charges.

Ware was scheduled to go to trial this week but pleaded guilty ahead of jury selection on Wednesday, Fox News reported. In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Ware agreed to a 30-year prison sentence, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Ware previously pleaded guilty to the drug and weapons charges and was given a 15-year concurrent sentence for both charges, reported KTRK.

