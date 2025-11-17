Ex-pageant queen faces Dec. trial in death of boyfriend’s son

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A former Georgia pageant queen accused of murdering her boyfriend’s son is set to stand trial in December.

Trinity Madison Poague was arrested on Jan. 19, 2024, five days after 18-month-old Romeo Angeles was found unresponsive in her college dorm room on Georgia Southwestern State University’s campus. Angeles, who is also referred to as “Jaxton,” later died at a hospital.

In total, Poague is facing six charges: malice murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Poague pleaded not guilty last year.

Poague was in court Monday for a final pretrial hearing, where the defense brought up a motion regarding scientific testing, noting they wanted to test a diaper for blood that was thrown in the dumpster the day the child died. Prosecutors responded that the diaper was simply never collected by the agent in charge that day. The only diaper that is part of the evidence is the one the child was wearing when he was taken to the hospital.

Additionally, prosecutors suggested they would move for a hearing regarding statements Poague allegedly made to law enforcement to establish that she spoke to police voluntarily and that her Miranda rights had not been violated.

The trial is expected to begin on December 1.

An indictment obtained by Court TV accuses Poague of “inflicting blunt force trauma” to Angeles’ head and torso. The indictment states Poague caused “serious disfigurement to his liver” and “rendered his brain useless.”

According to WALB, Poague was crowned Miss Donalsonville in 2023. Donalsonville is approximately four hours south of Atlanta, near the Alabama/Florida/Georgia borderline. Early County News reported that Poague was stripped of her title following her arrest.

Poague has since been released from jail after posting a $75K bond as she awaits trial.