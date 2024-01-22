Reigning Georgia pageant queen charged in toddler’s death

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A reigning pageant queen in Georgia is accused of murdering an 18-month-old boy.

Trinity Madison Poague, 18, was booked in to the Sumter County Jail on Jan. 19. She’s charged with aggravated battery, felony murder and cruelty to children in the first-degree, according to jail records.

The investigation began five days earlier when the “unresponsive” child was admitted to a local emergency room, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Despite life-saving measures, the boy later died.

Poague’s relationship to the child was not disclosed, however WTVY reports she does not have children of her own.

According to WALB, Poague was crowned Miss Donalsonville in 2023. Donalsonville is approximately four hours south of Atlanta near the Alabama/Florida/Georgia border line.

The investigation is ongoing. The GBI said once the investigation is complete, the case will be handed to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

If anyone has information about this case, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.