FBI alleges Wisconsin teen killed parents in plot to assassinate Trump

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — Federal court documents allege a Wisconsin teen accused of killing his parents had a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump.

An unsealed warrant filed by the FBI detailed a conspiracy by 17-year-old Nikita Casap that tied the teen to a group which the bureau described as a “satanic cult” with anti-Judaic, anti-Christian and anti-Western ideologies.

Casap was previously arrested in the deaths of his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer.

The federal documents allege Casap may have been acting in the interests of an extremist group called The Order of the Nine Angels — classified by the FBI as a network of neo Nazi’s that advocates for the use of violence and terrorism to destroy modern civilization.

Messages exchanged between Casap and an unknown user on the cross-platform social media service Telegram referenced a self-described “manifesto” that called for the assassination of the president, the start of a political revolution and the promotion of white supremacy.

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious,” Casap’s manifesto reads. “By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos.”

The warrant covered several of Casap’s electronic devices, including his laptop, phone, and external storage drives.

Court documents show Casap engaged online with white nationals about his relationship with his parents.

“My parents don’t know lol, they would take my phone away if they did,” he wrote to another user. “Are you over 18? Cuz I’m not, thus they still have control.”

Investigators found that Casap allegedly had plans to use an “attack drone” that would drop a “bomb (with nuts, bolts, needles).”

Casap allegedly negotiated with another Telegram user to purchase the equipment and headphones to block out the sound of a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum firearm. They also uncovered instructions on how to use the equipment and how to make a bomb.

Following the proposed assassination, Casap planned to flee to Ukraine, according to the warrant.

In the messages between Casap and a user with a Ukrainian phone number, Casap asked, “How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine? 1-2 months?”

According to the warrant, he had previously told one of his classmates he was in contact with someone in Russia.

Casap also allegedly sent videos to at least one classmate that included “flashing gory and war images” put to Russian music via Snapchat.

He also told that same classmate he intended to shoot his parents after befriending someone with a gun and stealing it.

According to court documents, the FBI interviewed the Casap family in November 2023 for unrelated internet IP activity, which they denied. At the time, agents found no corroboration of the alleged activity.

Investigators believe Casap may have killed his parents to get the “financial means and autonomy” needed to pursue his plan.

Murder charges against Casap are filed in Waukesha County. He’s due back in court for an arraignment hearing on May 7.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.