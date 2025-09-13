FBI offers update on search for teen Sebastian Rogers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — After more than a year and a half, Sebastian Rogers remains missing, and, sadly, there’s been little new to report.

But that doesn’t mean anyone is giving up. The FBI has provided an update on the latest in the ongoing investigation into what happened to the teen.

The disappearance

The 15-year-old with autism did not take any clothes, shoes, money, food, or his cell phone when he disappeared on Feb. 26, 2024.

His mother only reported that a small yellow flashlight was missing.

A massive search that included TBI and Sumner County sheriff’s investigators covered a 4.5-mile radius around Sebastian’s home with roughly 2,000 searchers over about 44,000 acres — and still no sign of Sebastian.

The FBI said agents have now followed through on every one of the hundreds of tips, yet they have produced no solid leads.

Several months have passed, but Sheriff Eric Craddock has said, “It’s not a cold case. It is an active and ongoing investigation.”

FBI disproves two theories

One involving security video that Scripps News Nashville obtained early in the investigation, showing what appeared to be lights outside Sebastian’s home the night he disappeared.

Agents said the dark sky and camera angle combined had distorted the security footage, and the lights were from a truck away from the home.

They also debunked a theory that a person in a green hoodie spotted near Sebastian at a restaurant before he disappeared was involved.

The Amber Alert for Sebastian remains active, and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the teen.

They encourage the public to call in tips to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

When he disappeared, Sebastian was 5’5″ and about 115lbs. He has brown hair and eyes that look hazel or brown. He would now be 16 years old.

