FL v. Christopher Davis: Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial

Posted at 7:36 AM, June 24, 2025
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Court TV) — Christopher Davis is standing trial on charges he murdered a man who’s been missing for nearly two years.

Christopher Davis in court

Christopher Davis appears in court during a pretrial hearing. (Scripps News Fort Myers)

Davis is charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Barry Schmalbach, who has been missing since July 2023. After a yearlong investigation, authorities announced the charges against Davis, who was Schmalbach’s boyfriend at the time of his disappearance.

According to police records, Schmalbach’s friends claimed he was planning to break up with Davis. He was last seen at Cruisers bar, arguing with Davis before leaving. Schmalbach’s body has never been found.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing a commotion in Schmalbach’s condo around 8:30 p.m. and seeing Schmalbach’s Jeep leaving around 9 p.m. on the night he disappeared. Davis claims he’s innocent and told detectives that Schmalbach was on other dating apps and seeing other people that could be of interest.

“I’m ready to prove my innocence, and I agree with them that this is taking entirely too long,” Davis said at a pretrial hearing.

For Schmalbach’s family, the confirmation of murder charges brought mixed emotions. Despite the charges, the family’s primary goal remains finding him.

“Our end goal hasn’t changed. We want to find Barry, and we’re well aware that a lot of these cases go unsolved, and there’s no resolution, and families are always left wondering what happened to my loved one,” Scaletta said.

