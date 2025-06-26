Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After less than two hours of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in Christopher Davis' trial, where he's accused of murdering his boyfriend and roommate, Barry Schmalbach, who disappeared in 2023 and whose body has never been found. (6/26/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Christopher Davis verdict

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defense attorney Joseph Miskovich

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

christopher davis in court

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

courtroom sketches of two men

Prosecution: Houck's Mom Tried to Find Someone to 'Get Rid of Crystal'

Young girl (teen/tween) with raven hair and a creamy complexion

Missing Child: Where is Aivah Larue?

smiling blonde woman

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson on Trial in Crystal Rogers Murder

close-up of a scratched hand

Witness Says She Never Saw a Cat or Harness At Christopher Davis' Home

lawyer holds up a pickaxe as evidence in court

Hardware Store Employee Testifies About Pickaxe Tossed In Dumpster

Christopher Davis and Barry Schmalbach

Missing Boyfriend Murder: Neighbor Testifies About Defendant's Demeanor

young Black girl in tweens/early teens smiles, wears her hair up

Missing Child: Where is Isabella Thomas?

Surveillance video of a hardware store

Jury Sees Video of Christopher Davis Buying Shovel and Pickaxe

prosecutor points

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

MORE VIDEOS