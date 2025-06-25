Missing Boyfriend Murder: Neighbor Testifies About Defendant's Demeanor

A neighbor testifies about defendant Christopher Davis's demeanor, saying she was 'worried for Davis' emotional safety.' Davis is accused of murdering his boyfriend, Barry Schmalbach, who whose body has never been found. (6/25/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Christopher Davis and Barry Schmalbach

Missing Boyfriend Murder: Neighbor Testifies About Defendant's Demeanor

young Black girl in tweens/early teens smiles, wears her hair up

Missing Child: Where is Isabella Thomas?

Surveillance video of a hardware store

Jury Sees Video of Christopher Davis Buying Shovel and Pickaxe

prosecutor points

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Christopher Davis in court

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

teen boy with glasses

Missing Child: Where is Mason Riffey?

smiling teen girl

Missing: Where is Adriana Renee Bates?

Barry Morphew indicted

Grand Jury Indicts Barry Morphew For Wife, Suzanne's Murder

teen girl with red curly hair and glasses with clear plastic frames.

Missing Child: Where is Genesis Rodriguez?

teen boy with longish ringlet curls

Missing: Where is Martin De Los Santos?

picture of a missing teenage boy out of Fort Worth named Briar Alexander

Missing: Where is Briar William Laney Alexander?

17-year-old Jordan Motley has been missing out of Phoenix, Arizona since June 11.

Missing Child: Where is Jordan Motley?

MORE VIDEOS