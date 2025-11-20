FL v. Darryl Walker: Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial

Posted at 7:58 AM, November 20, 2025
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man is standing trial on charges he murdered his wife in their home the day before Thanksgiving.

Darryl Walker booking photo

Darryl Walker is charged with the murder of Sheena Marie Levine. (Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

Darryl Walker is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of his wife, Sheena Levine, who was found shot to death in the home the couple shared on Nov. 22, 2023.

Darryl’s daughter, Lyric Walker, said her father called her just after 5 a.m., saying he had “f***** up” and she needed to come to his house. Lyric and her brother, Darryl Jr., drove over and found the front door of their parents’ home locked.

After banging on the door, it eventually opened and revealed Levine lying on her side by the bathroom door, covered in blood. Lyric told police that her father was also covered in blood. Darryl refused to answer questions about what happened and instead grabbed a gun and said, “Baby, I gotta go. I can’t go to jail,” before running out of the home and disappearing.

Darryl was not permitted to own a weapon after a previous felony conviction for driving with a suspended license, according to court documents. Lyric told police that her father had purchased the gun she saw him take from the home a couple of months before the shooting.

