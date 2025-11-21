Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
After less than an hour of deliberations the jury returns with a verdict in Darryl Walker's trial where he is charged with the murder of his wife, Sheena Levine, who was shot to death in their home on the day before Thanksgiving in 2023. (11/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?