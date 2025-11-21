Interview with a Killer S3E5 banner

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After less than an hour of deliberations the jury returns with a verdict in Darryl Walker's trial where he is charged with the murder of his wife, Sheena Levine, who was shot to death in their home on the day before Thanksgiving in 2023. (11/21/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Darry Walker's closings

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Darryl Walker verdict

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Lyric Walker testifies

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Tearful Daughter Recalls Seeing Mother's Body

Blood on washing machine

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Jury Sees Police Interview, Crime Scene Photos

DJ Walker - Son of victim and defendant

Son Testifies In Darryl Walker’s Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial

darryl walker in court

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Opening Statements

darryl walker

Man On Trial in Wife's Thanksgiving Eve Murder

