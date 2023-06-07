FL v. Scot R. Peterson: Parkland School Cop Trial

By KATIE McLAUGHLIN

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Court TV) — The trial is underway for the armed school resource officer who was on campus the day of the Parkland school massacre and is accused of doing nothing to help prevent the bloodshed.

Fired Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson is charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury related to the events of February 14, 2018. On that day, active shooter Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 people and wounded 17 others with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson did not confront Cruz, and instead could be seen on surveillance video hiding with his gun drawn as the carnage unfolded around him.

READ MORE: Parkland School Shooter Penalty Phase

Following a hearing in May, Peterson told reporters that he’s “looking forward” to going to trial, wants the truth to come out, and insisted he did everything he could on the day 14 students and three school staffers were murdered.

Peterson maintains he opted not to charge into the school building because he thought shots were coming from outside. Prosecutors, however, say Peterson’s actions show he knew gunfire was occurring within the walls of the school, and that he could have prevented at least some people from getting shot, had he confronted the gunman.

Peterson attorney Mark Eiglarsh has announced that his team has 22 defense witnesses who are prepared to testify that they, too, believed the gunshots were coming from a location other than inside the building.

The child neglect and culpable negligence charges against Peterson are related to the 10 people who were shot — six of which were fatalities — on the school’s third floor after Peterson arrived at the building. He is not charged in connection with the casualties that occurred on the first floor. Prior to Peterson’s arrival, Cruz killed 11 people and injured 13 people on the first floor.

RELATED: A Court TV producer’s firsthand look inside the scene of Parkland school shooting

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Valentine’s Day 2018 tragedy that remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. The jury recommended that he spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, sparing him death. He was ultimately handed 34 consecutive life sentences.

Peterson, now 60, was given the moniker “the coward of Broward” by some Parkland victims’ parents. He retired not long after the massacre, but was retroactively fired and charged the following year.

Peterson, who is free on bail and currently resides in North Carolina, faces over 96 years in prison if convicted.

TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 1 – 6/7/23