Do the flirtatious text messages between Karen Read and Brian Higgins help or hurt Read’s case? Karen Read has been charged with murder in O’Keefe’s death, and her first trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. Plus, what to expect as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial begins.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.