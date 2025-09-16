Florida nurse sentenced for sexual contact with stepson

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida nurse accused of raping her stepson was sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to lewd and lascivious battery for having sexual contact with her teenage stepson.

Last month, Alexis Von Yates pleaded no contest to the lesser charge in a plea deal. She was initially charged with sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody.

The case stems from July 2024 allegations that Von Yates sexually assaulted her stepson while he was visiting his father. Court documents indicate the father discovered the assault and confronted Von Yates.

The victim’s mother spoke during Von Yates’ sentencing, calling her an “incestuous pedophile” who groomed and violated her son.

The victim’s mother said her son had been let down and harmed by those who should’ve protected him, and said Von Yates used her position to intentionally sabotage and violate him. The victim’s mother also addressed Von Yates, saying she showed no remorse for her “despicable actions” and called her a “coward.”

The victim’s mother also told the judge that his father has not spoken to him since the incident.

The judge told the victim’s mother that the only reason he accepted the plea deal was because it was his understanding that she and the victim were in agreement with it, to which she confirmed in court.

Von Yates was sentenced to serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation. She must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Following the sentencing, Von Yates was handcuffed and fingerprinted before being taken into custody.

Von Yates’ nursing license was suspended following her November 6, 2024, arrest.

