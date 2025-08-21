Florida nurse takes plea deal in sexual battery case involving stepson

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida nurse accused of raping her stepson accepted a plea deal that will significantly reduce her potential sentence.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Alexis Von Yates pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery in an Ocala courtroom. She was originally charged with sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody.

Prosecutors said the victim’s family supported the negotiated plea to avoid requiring the 15-year-old victim to return to Florida to testify, which they feared would disrupt his ongoing mental health treatment.

The case stems from July 2024 allegations that Von Yates sexually assaulted her stepson while he was visiting his father. Court documents indicate the father discovered the assault and confronted Von Yates.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Von Yates will serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation. She must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs.

The judge noted the agreement represented a “significant downward departure” from standard sentencing guidelines but ultimately accepted the plea after a brief recess.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 16 at 8:00 a.m., when the victim and his biological mother plan to make statements to the court.

Von Yates’ nursing license was suspended following her November 6, 2024, arrest.

